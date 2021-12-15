Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Share
ISLAMAMABAD/KABUL – Pakistan will play three One-day International matches in a bilateral series in 2023, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.
“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years. These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023,” according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) announced by the ACB.
The ODI series will take place in February-March, however the exact schedule will be released later.
We are pleased to announce our FTP schedule for 2022-23. This includes a total of 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is & 3 tests in the period. Moreover, the national team will be taking part in various ICC & ACC events in two years.— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 13, 2021
More: https://t.co/QObIpDclje@ICC pic.twitter.com/KoujvfTlRi
Besides participating in major ICC events during 2021-22 season that include ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Asia Cup, ICC T20 WC 2022, ICC World Test Championship and ICC World Cup Super League, Pakistan have lined up a couple of bilateral series in 2021 and the next year.
Just last week, the Babar Azam led team returned home after whitewashing Bangladesh in a three-T20I and two-Test match series.
Currently, West Indies are in Pakistan for a bilateral series including three T20Is and as many ODIs. Australia will be touring the country in March next year.
Later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025, confirms ... 05:12 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
DUBAI – International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the years and hosts of their upcoming major ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Saudi Arabia wants Israel to go back to ‘67 position to normalise ...10:32 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- ‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play PSL 710:07 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Italy announced as Guest of Honour of SIBF 202209:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities concerned over intensifying Lahore smog09:38 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Virat Kohli was removed as ODI skipper 'in 90 minutes'09:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Maya Ali to star in Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video05:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos04:40 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Mahi Baloch shares adorable pictures from her birthday bash04:16 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021