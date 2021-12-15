Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series

ISLAMAMABAD/KABUL – Pakistan will play three One-day International matches in a bilateral series in 2023, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.

“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years. These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023,” according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) announced by the ACB.

The ODI series will take place in February-March, however the exact schedule will be released later.

We are pleased to announce our FTP schedule for 2022-23. This includes a total of 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is & 3 tests in the period. Moreover, the national team will be taking part in various ICC & ACC events in two years.

Besides participating in major ICC events during 2021-22 season that include ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Asia Cup, ICC T20 WC 2022, ICC World Test Championship and ICC World Cup Super League, Pakistan have lined up a couple of bilateral series in 2021 and the next year.

Just last week, the Babar Azam led team returned home after whitewashing Bangladesh in a three-T20I and two-Test match series.

Currently, West Indies are in Pakistan for a bilateral series including three T20Is and as many ODIs. Australia will be touring the country in March next year.

Later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.