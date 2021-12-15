K-Electric uplifting youth through sports

K-Electric came up with a thoughtful and valuable initiative #KheloShaanSe which trended number 1 on Twitter. This 2-day sports event hosted by K-Electric was designed to divert the abilities of the youth by engaging them in healthier activities of sports.

Over 900 participants from various underprivileged areas of Karachi, such as Orangi, Korangi, Lyari, Surjani, and Gadap came together to participate in a number of sporting events such as 100-Meter Race, Long Jump, Javelin throw, and Discus throw. The participants included youth, boys and girls, under the age of 16, along with 70 differently-abled children. What was common amongst all the participating youth was their lack of access to sports. In the absence of healthy channels, the youth unfortunately fall into the trap of unethical activities which take away the joy of childhood.

The lucky participants also had the chance to meet Pakistani Olympians like Fatima Hussain, Haider Ali & Naseem Hameed who have represented the country on international forums and brought pride to the nation. These inspiring athletes mentored, inspired and encouraged the younger generation to see what they could achieve if they dedicated their energy towards sports. After the competitions, the event wrapped up with prize distribution and a closing ceremony – a sight to behold!

Pakistan is full of undiscovered talent across its rural and urban areas, who can follow the examples of Arshad Nadeem, Haider Ali, Fatima Hussain and Naseem Hameed to reach the most prestigious athletic forums. Unfortunately, a lack of opportunities prevents them from getting the right training and mentoring, and the recognition they truly deserve. Events like #KheloShaanSe hosted by well-known organizations like K-Electric are crucial for providing an avenue for this talent to emerge, and be recognized. More organizations should follow K-Electric’s suit. Through this initiative geared towards public well-being, K-Electric has set itself apart as a leader to be modeled.