Pakistani celebrities concerned over intensifying Lahore smog
LAHORE – Pakistani celebrities and the public at large have expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the Punjab capital city.
People are facing lung-damaging toxic smog in Lahore where it reached its highest level in four years and set a record of 981 near the Mall Road on Wednesday.
Lahore has been ranking as the world's most polluted city for several months, with no appropriate action by the provincial authorities.
The AQI on Wednesday was recorded above 700 in most areas of the city with population more than ten million.
Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a picture showing AQI level in the city and wrote: “This is what Lahore is breathing today. The world goes nuts at this AQI. Are we all not concerned?”
This is what Lahore is breathing today. The world goes nuts at this AQI. Are we all not concerned? #SaansLeneDo pic.twitter.com/jiVLdmAuYB— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 15, 2021
Pop singer Ali Zafar says, “Get ready to be shocked. This is what our kids and everyone is breathing in Lahore. Anything above 300 AQI, the world panics. Here we’re all quiet at 900. Any update on smog policy and it’s implementation anyone”.
Get ready to be shocked. This is what our kids and everyone is breathing in Lahore. Anything above 300 AQI, the world panics. Here we’re all quiet at 900. Any update on smog policy and it’s implementation anyone ? #Lahore #smog pic.twitter.com/MkBcltrVhQ— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 15, 2021
This was literally 1pm today in Lahore— Kamil Wasiq (@Marvels_197) December 15, 2021
Don't know the government is thinking #Lahore #NCOC #wintervacations pic.twitter.com/hIDgpsAdCn
Abandoned my ride after 20 Kms today due to zero visibility. #Lahore #Fog pic.twitter.com/hWwBhdREbd— Rao (@CasualRao) December 15, 2021
