Why won't Mathira let her children play PUBG?

Keeping an eye on pre-teens and young children around gadgets is quite a job for parents with a full-time career in times when technology is advancing and virtual reality is becoming the new normal. For Pakistani actress, host, and singer, Mathira, her family comes first as she proves by revealing how she is bringing up her children away from avant-garde technologies but also allows them to live carte blanche.
The Sirf Tum Hi To Ho actor recently appeared on the podcast Nothing Happens Here and suggested that she doesn't let her three sons — Gabriel, Zurial, and Aahil — play the popular virtual game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) despite it being trendy among teens, and her reasons are genuine. The Naagin actress said that PUBG is quite a dangerous game for pre-teens which not only instills aggression but also leads them toward unwanted acquaintances online.
Referring to the Dua Zehra case and its impact on society as a whole, the Desi Rapper host revealed that her tactic to deal with the untoward scenario is to tell her kids that the game is not available in Pakistan, maintaining control and check.
Talking further about her life and children, Mathira told that she brought up her sons during many hardships and she doesn't want them to fall into any pitfalls.
On the work front, the actress is currently hosting The Insta Show.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
