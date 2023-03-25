Search

Why won't Mathira let her children play PUBG?

Noor Fatima 04:16 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Source: Mathira (Instagram)

Keeping an eye on pre-teens and young children around gadgets is quite a job for parents with a full-time career in times when technology is advancing and virtual reality is becoming the new normal. For Pakistani actress, host, and singer, Mathira, her family comes first as she proves by revealing how she is bringing up her children away from avant-garde technologies but also allows them to live carte blanche. 

The Sirf Tum Hi To Ho actor recently appeared on the podcast Nothing Happens Here and suggested that she doesn't let her three sons — Gabriel, Zurial, and Aahil — play the popular virtual game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) despite it being trendy among teens, and her reasons are genuine. The Naagin actress said that PUBG is quite a dangerous game for pre-teens which not only instills aggression but also leads them toward unwanted acquaintances online.

Referring to the Dua Zehra case and its impact on society as a whole, the Desi Rapper host revealed that her tactic to deal with the untoward scenario is to tell her kids that the game is not available in Pakistan, maintaining control and check.

Talking further about her life and children, Mathira told that she brought up her sons during many hardships and she doesn't want them to fall into any pitfalls.

On the work front, the actress is currently hosting The Insta Show

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

