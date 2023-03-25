Gold price falls by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,800 to reach Rs205,700 on Saturday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs176,355.

The gold metal also witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price fell by $19 to close at $1978.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.71 per 10 grams at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.