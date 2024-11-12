TikToker Imsha Rehman ‘reacts’ to her leaked video

The alarming trend of private video leaks continues to devastate social media influencers, causing emotional distress, and disrupting careers. The latest victim of this disturbing trend is TikTok star Imsha Rehman, who has now disappeared from all platforms following the leak of her private videos.

Imsha has not issued any official statement regarding the leak of her video, but in response to the incident, she has deactivated both her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Fans are deeply concerned about her well-being, especially after her social media absence.

Minahil Malik leaked video

This incident follows a similar controversy surrounding TikTok star Minahil Malik, whose inappropriate videos were leaked recently, reigniting public discussion. Malik has been at the center of attention multiple times due to the repeated circulation of her controversial videos.

The repeated privacy breaches involving prominent TikTok personalities like Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik highlight the ongoing issue of online privacy violations, prompting users to demand immediate action to protect social media stars from such invasions of their personal lives.