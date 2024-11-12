Two-day peace journalism workshop kicks off at FCCU

LAHORE—The Faculty of Humanities at Forman Christian College (a Chartered University), collaborating with the Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC) at Oslo Metropolitan University in Norway, launched a two-day Peace Journalism Workshop today.

This event, titled “Global Journalism as an Instrument for Peace and the Safety of Journalists,” aims to explore how journalism can promote peace and ensure the safety of media professionals.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU. He emphasized the critical need for objective reporting in conflict zones and the importance of integrating global perspectives into local journalism practices. The workshop was moderated by Dr. Syed Muhammad Saqib, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at FCCU, who facilitated the sessions and discussions throughout the day.

Attendees included faculty members from FCCU’s Department of Mass Communication and representatives from various mass communication departments across Pakistan, including institutions in Lahore, Quetta, Karachi, Kohat, Bahawalpur, and Peshawar. This diverse group of educators and professionals underscores a collective commitment to advancing peace journalism in the region.

The day’s sessions featured esteemed speakers who addressed critical topics. Dr. Rehman Ullah presented on “The Mental Health of Journalists in Conflict Zones,” highlighting the psychological challenges journalists face and strategies for resilience. Dr. Muqarab Akbar discussed “Peace Journalism and Social Media: Opportunities and Challenges,” examining the impact of digital platforms on traditional journalism and the ethical considerations involved. Mr. Riffat Ullah addressed “Conflict Zones: Objectivity vs. Safety,” exploring the delicate balance journalists must maintain between unbiased reporting and personal security.

These sessions fostered engaging discussions among participants, focusing on the practical application of peace journalism principles and the development of strategies to enhance journalist safety in volatile environments. The workshop will continue tomorrow, delving deeper into themes of global journalism, advocacy, and the ethical implications of reporting in conflict situations.