Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate was at 277.30 in the open market, with a selling rate of 279 on 13 November 2024.

USD to PKR Exchange Rate Today

DATE Buying Selling
US Dollar
277.30
 279

Currency Exchange Rates – November 11

1 Euro is 295.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.8 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search