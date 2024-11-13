Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate was at 277.30 in the open market, with a selling rate of 279 on 13 November 2024.
USD to PKR Exchange Rate Today
|DATE
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|
277.30
|279
Currency Exchange Rates – November 11
1 Euro is 295.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.8 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.30
|279
|Euro
|EUR
|295.4
|298.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.8
|359.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|U.A.E. Dirham
|AED
|75.35
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.64
|184.89
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|731.21
|739.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|199.7
|202.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.58
|38.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.58
|39.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|35.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.99
|904.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.5
|63.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.14
|165.14
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.78
|25.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.66
|724.16
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.62
|76.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.27
|208.27
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.82
|26.12
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.3
|318.1
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.93
|8.08