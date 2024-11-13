Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate was at 277.30 in the open market, with a selling rate of 279 on 13 November 2024.

USD to PKR Exchange Rate Today

DATE Buying Selling US Dollar 277.30 279

Currency Exchange Rates – November 11

1 Euro is 295.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.8 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.