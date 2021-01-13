Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-13- Updated 08:30 AM
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2020 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 160.1 160.9
Euro EUR 193 195.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 215 218
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.74 44.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.6 42.95
Australian Dollar AUD 121.5 123.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.8 407.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.5 125.5
China Yuan CNY 24.85 25
Danish Krone DKK 25 25.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.16 2.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 502.5 505
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39 39.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 105.85 106.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.15 18.4
Omani Riyal OMR 412 414
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.5 120.5
Swedish Korona SEK 18.35 18.6
Swiss Franc CHF 180.15 181.05
Thai Bhat THB 5.25 5.35

