Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-13- Updated 08:30 AM
08:40 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2020 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|160.1
|160.9
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|215
|218
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.74
|44.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.5
|123.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.5
|125.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.85
|25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25
|25.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.6
|17.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.16
|2.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|502.5
|505
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39
|39.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|105.85
|106.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18.15
|18.4
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|412
|414
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118.5
|120.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.35
|18.6
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.15
|181.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:40 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 202108:19 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Elon Musk loses nearly $14 billion in one day, falls to second ...12:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
-
- Khawaja Asif ‘made massive transactions to Kashmala Tariq,’ NAB ...12:06 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- 'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi in viral ...07:40 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai05:17 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021