Lahore-Islamabad Motorway update as dense smog engulfs parts of Punjab

LAHORE – The dense fog and smog in several parts of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore badly affected traffic flow on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and other highways.

The foggy weather led to closure of several major motorways connecting Lahore to other parts of the country. Lately, NHMP shared an update, as the motorway has been opened for all kind of traffic.

 

Late night, the closure on M2 and other routes caused significant delays for travelers, with Motorway Police advising commuters to avoid unnecessary journeys and use alternative routes where possible.

The thick fog is expected to continue in coming days and the situation will continue over next few days, raising concerns about further travel disruptions and road safety.

NHMP officials urged motorists to stay updated through official channels for the latest information on motorway closures and potential reopening times.

