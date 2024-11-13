Is NADRA planning a fee increase for CNIC? All you need to know

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) hinted at surge in ID Card fees to finance the expansion of its office network.

The development comes as several NADRA centers in the country saw an influx of applicants, especially in key cities, and it prompted authorities to expand the operations. Thousands of citizens face times when it comes to renewing and updating their ID cards despite the opening of new NADRA offices.

In a recent meeting, NADRA Chairman revealed that 61 tehsils in KP and Balochistan still do not have any NADRA offices. He called for expanding services to these regions would require additional funding, which could be generated through a rise in CNIC fees.

NADRA has not increased fees since orders made CNICs free of charge while some committee members raised concerns about the financial burden on citizens, especially for those applying for their first ID card, and suggested that the fee for a first-time CNIC should remain waived.

Furthermore, security issues were also discussed, including reports of fraudulent CNICs being held by Afghan nationals.

The potential fee increase sparked debate, with some urging caution due to the impact on masses, while others stressed the importance of expanding NADRA’s services to underserved regions.