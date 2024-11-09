DGI&P issues update on rumoured increase in passport fees

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has rubbished the media reports that claimed that passport fee has been jacked up by the government.

It said that passport fee structure had not been revised since March 2024, calling the reports about increase in the fee as false.

The directorate said the fee for all categories remained unchanged since March.

The fee for 36-page ordinary passport with 5 years validity stands unchanged at Rs 4,500, while the urgent processing fee stands at Rs7,500.

The fee for same passport with 10-year validity stands at Rs 6,700 , with the urgent fee is Rs 11,200.

For 72-page passport for 5 years, people will have to pay Rs 8,200 for normal processing and Rs 13,500 for urgent processing.

For 100-page passport valid for 10 years, the new fee fixed at Rs12,400 for normal category and Rs20,200 for urgent processing.

In case of lost, the fee for the travel document will be Rs9,000 for first time while it will be double and tripled in case of losing it for second or third time.