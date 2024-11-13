Earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – A strong earthquake rattled Islamabad and several other parts of Pakistan on Wednesday morning, with residents of twin cities rushing out of buildings and into open spaces for safety.

The earthquake was recorded at magnitude of 5.3 on richter scale, and the epicentr was at depth of 220 kilometers in the Hindukush region. Authorities have yet to confirm any reports of significant damage or casualties, as assessments are still ongoing.

Besides federal capital, several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Shangla, Malakand, Buner were also jolted in the seismic activity.

The quake was reported at at 10:13 AM Pakistan time, with USGS reporting a magnitude of 5.1 and the Pakistan Meteorological Department recording it as 5.3.

Citizens are advised to stay calm and avoid entering potentially unsafe structures. Many residents took to social media to confirm the tremor’s widespread impact, with reports coming from various areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other northern regions.