Govt to contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund, says PM Imran
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 19 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier said that the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people, labourers who have been laid off due to the lockdown.

He said Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply on the payments to be made to the labourers.

