Govt to contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier said that the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people, labourers who have been laid off due to the lockdown.

Yesterday I met recipients of #EhsaasEmergencyCash Category IV for labourers laid off work, funded by Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. For every rupee donated, govt will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are open at https://t.co/yQ1oWiVt8w — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2020

He said Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply on the payments to be made to the labourers.