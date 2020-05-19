Govt to contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund, says PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund.
In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier said that the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people, labourers who have been laid off due to the lockdown.
Yesterday I met recipients of #EhsaasEmergencyCash Category IV for labourers laid off work, funded by Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. For every rupee donated, govt will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are open at https://t.co/yQ1oWiVt8w— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2020
He said Ehsaas data and transparency rules will apply on the payments to be made to the labourers.
- India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, top envoy in US warns ...11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight coronavirus10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
- New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with India08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 948 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 45,00008:06 PM | 19 May, 2020
- ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Money Heist will be back for season 5 and 611:32 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020