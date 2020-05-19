Federal Cabinet meeting to review countrywide COVID-19 situation today
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 19 May, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to review countrywide COVID-19 situation today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to media reports, the cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also review the coronavirus situation especially after ease of restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel virus.

More From This Category
India may initiate confrontation with Pakistan, ...
11:57 PM | 19 May, 2020
ADB approves $300m for Pakistan to fight ...
10:28 PM | 19 May, 2020
ANP's Secretary General tests positive for ...
07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
PM Imran directs to clear all outstanding dues of ...
07:43 PM | 19 May, 2020
Chinese Military Medical team visits NCOC
05:59 PM | 19 May, 2020
NAB to file corruption reference against foreign ...
05:01 PM | 19 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan and other Ertugrul stars hope to meet Pakistani fans soon
04:33 PM | 19 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr