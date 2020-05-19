Federal Cabinet meeting to review countrywide COVID-19 situation today
10:27 AM | 19 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday).
According to media reports, the cabinet will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.
The meeting will also review the coronavirus situation especially after ease of restrictions in the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel virus.
