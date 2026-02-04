Gold prices in Pakistan increase by Rs14,800 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb, with the price of one tola rising by Rs14,800 on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, the new price of one tola of gold is now Rs529,162, marking a significant increase.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also risen by Rs12,689, reaching Rs453,671.

In the international market, gold saw an increase of $148, with its price reaching $5,064 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong recovery, with the 100-index reaching 188,000 points.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index gained over 1,300 points to reach 188,730 points.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs24,000, reaching Rs514,862. The price of a 10-gram gold bar also saw a significant rise, climbing by Rs20,576 to settle at Rs440,982.