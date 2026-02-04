Lesco cuts electricity export rate for net metering consumers

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has announced a reduction in the export rate for its net metering customers.

As per the new billing policy, the export rate has been decreased by 66 paisa, dropping from Rs25.98 per unit to Rs25.32 per unit.

This change will come into effect starting from the January 2026 billing cycle, as confirmed in a recent notification issued by LESCO.

In addition to the export rate cut, the utility company has set restrictions on the export of units beyond the approved DG (Distributed Generation) capacity. Excess export units will be regulated in proportion to the approved DG capacity.

The new policy also emphasizes the mandatory entry of accurate Export Maximum Demand Interval (MDI) readings for net metering consumers.

LESCO further clarified that adjustments for export units under the CP 22 category will continue, ensuring that the billing process remains aligned with the revised regulations.