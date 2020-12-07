Lahore’s Walton Airport to be shifted out of city
Share
LAHORE – Government has recommended the relocation of the Walton Airport in Lahore to a suitable site in wake of potential safety issues.
Current location of the airport poses a serious safety risk due to the densely populated residential and commercial areas surrounding it, LDA vice-chairman informed.
Finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shiekh chaired a high-powered committee of the Punjab government which decided that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) would take lead in coordinating with stakeholders to thrash out various options for the establishment of an environment-friendly economic hub at the Walton Airport site.
An alternate land will be allocated to shift the airport. The committee will also look at the financial implications of relocation, discuss timelines with land swap options, and look at the required infrastructure.
History of Walton Airport
A group of philanthropist aviators founded the Punjab Flying Club in 1930 and named it Northern Indian Flying Club later in 1932. It comprises of 157.87 acres of land from the forest department in Village Rakh Kot Lakhpat and village Bhabara.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, landed for the first time in the new state of Pakistan at this aerodrome in 1947. It remained under operation as a passenger airport until the early 1960s.
- Lahore’s Walton Airport to be shifted out of city12:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- In a first, Indian Army chief to make historic visit to KSA, UAE11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
-
- Director, six other officials suspended over Khyber Teaching Hospital ...10:29 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:30 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Remembering Junaid Jamshed on 4th death anniversary02:24 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan is "working on Sundays" – and Aima Baig's loving it!07:49 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam06:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020