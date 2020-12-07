PM Imran vows to intensify fight against drugs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, has emphasized on the collective responsibility of the society to fight against drug abuse.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters in Rawalpindi, the premier said, 'drugs are silent killers and we have to collectively fight this problem.'

He cited a number of seven million drug addicts in Pakistan.

Khan mentioned the recent incident in Kasur where a dug addict threw his five children into the canal.

Whatever has been instructed in the Holy Quran is only for the benefit of humankind, he stressed.

The strength of the ANF will be enhanced, and the supportive ministries will play their due role for drug control.

PM specifically mentioned the rise of the synthetic drug ice in educational institutions. According to him, the situation of drugs being used in educational institutions is worrisome, and all necessary measures will be taken to end its spread.

Our government is effectively taking action against those involved in drug-related activities.