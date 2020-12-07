PMC to announce MDCAT 2020 results on December 16
ISLAMABAD - The results for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) will be announced on December 16, 2020.
This was announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday.
The results of both the exams, which were held on November 29, and on December 13, will be declared simultaneously on Dec 16, said the notification issued by PMC today.
Important announcement regarding the Admission Portal for Private Colleges. pic.twitter.com/1HuPh06Hu7— Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) December 7, 2020
Over 125,000 aspiring candidates had registered for the MDCAT 2020 held on November 29 across Pakistan, out of which 138 students could not take the exam for being COVID-19 positive.
Earlier, this month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed PMC to issue the results of the MDCAT of both the entry tests together.
