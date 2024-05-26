Pakistan Army captain, soldier martyred, five militants killed in Peshawar operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – An army captain and a soldier were martyred during an intelligence based operation in country's northwestern region, ISPR said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in area of Hassan Khel, Peshawar District on reported presence of terrorists on May 26, 2024.

Armed forces effectively engaged militants' location, and five terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured.

During the intense gunfire, Captain Hussain Jahangir, aged 25 - resident of Rahim Yar Khan District, along with another brave son of soil, Havildar Shafiq Ullah embraced martyrdom.

Security forces conducted sanitization operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, ISPR said.