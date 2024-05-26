Search

School hours revised in federal and KP regions amid intense heatwave

01:40 PM | 26 May, 2024
kp school hours revised

In a significant development, school timings in the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions have been revised amid the ongoing heatwave to protect students from extreme temperatures.

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a reduction in school hours. According to Education Secretary Mohiuddin Wani, starting tomorrow, schools will be open from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. During this period, there will be no assembly or sports periods. Previously, school hours were from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Education has adjusted school timings. Schools will now open at 7:00 AM instead of 8:00 AM. Primary sections will dismiss at 11:00 AM, while middle, high, and higher secondary schools will dismiss at 12:00 PM.

Furthermore, summer vacations for primary schools will be from June 1 to August 31. For middle, high, and higher secondary schools, vacations will be from June 15 to August 31. In schools located in winter zones, vacations will be from July 1 to August 31.

These changes aim to safeguard students from the harmful effects of extreme heat. Parents and teachers are urged to follow the new timings to ensure the health and well-being of the students.

