Woman, who accused Babar Azam of abuse, survives 'assassination bid'
LAHORE – A woman, who accused Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam of sexual and physical abuse, has narrowly escaped death in a gun attack.
Hamiza Mukhtar on Monday filed a complaint with police, claiming that unidentified motorists opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore.
“My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for several days."
She also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection.
As per the police officials, a case has been lodged and the matter will be investigated shortly.
Last week, Hamiza alleged that the Pakistani skipper had ‘tricked her into love and tortured her when she asked for marriage’.
Babar Azam, family cleared of harassment ... 02:22 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A local court has dismissed an application of a woman who accused Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam of ...
