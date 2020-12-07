Interior minister gets a trial shot for Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and his entire staff have been injected with the Chinese vaccine in a trial, hospital official said on Monday.

According to the Lahore’s UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Akram Javed, the minister and his staff received their shots in Clinical Phase 3 of the vaccine’s development.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife Parveen Sarwar participated in the trial.

Punjab governor, wife volunteer for COVID-19 ... 10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar and his wife became part of trials for COVID-19 vaccine as ...

A number of volunteers joined final-stage clinical trials at Pakistani research hospitals for the Chinese-made vaccine against the novel virus.

Pakistan, for the first time, has participated in such a trial. The vaccine is being developed by CanSinoBio, and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology China.

For years, China has focused much on mammoth development projects in Pakistan; bankrolling the construction of roads, power plants and a strategic port.

Pakistan on Monday has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by Covid-19, as the number of positive cases has surged to 420,294.