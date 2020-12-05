Punjab governor, wife volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial 

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar and his wife became part of trials for COVID-19 vaccine as they were administered doses at at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore on Saturday.

Both dignitaries visited the varsity where they were briefed about the vaccine by UHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Javed Akram.

The under-study vaccine was also administered to the staff members of the governor.

Prof Akram, on the occasion, said that the UHC started conducting clinical trials in October, adding that nearly 7,000 people have volunteered themselves for the purpose.

In November, Shifa International Hospital’s Dr Iqbal said that a Chinese-made vaccine against coronavirus has showed promising interim results in final-phase clinical trial conducted in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan will soon get good news about the vaccine.

More than six weeks have passed since the trial was conducted, he said, adding that it could take three months to get complete results.

Around 5,000 Pakistanis volunteered themselves for the phase 3 of clinical trials of Chinese vaccine.