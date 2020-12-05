Virgin Atlantic launches direct flights for Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD – Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, is going to start its direct flight operation to and from Pakistan next week.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said that the first flight will touch down in Lahore at Allama Iqbal International Airport on December 14 morning, adding that the flight will fly from London on December 13.

The British airline will operate four direct flights a week from London to Lahore and three a week from London to Islamabad.

Reports said that the carrier had sought permission to also operate flights in Pakistan from Manchester but it was not granted.

Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic Cargo will start its operation from December 7 in Pakistan from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lahore, according to Air Cargo Eye.

The freight division’s Manchester to Islamabad route will get under way on December 10 and its Heathrow to Islamabad frequency begins on December 12.

Under the new cargo services by Virgin Atlantic, more than 66 flights will operated every month.

The carrier said that it has introduced the service due to rising import and export between Europe and Pakistan.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.68billion to Britain in 2019, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.