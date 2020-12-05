AirSial's second A320 lands in Sialkot (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – The second aircraft of Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial landed at the Sialkot International airport on Saturday.
The airline, which will formally launch operations from December 9, tweeted a video of its A-320 Airbus landing at the airport.
Say Hello to our 2nd A320 as it landed in Sialkot, Pakistan under the registration AP-BOB earlier Today!#AirSial #A320 #Airbus pic.twitter.com/VSB5V70iBP— AirSial (@airsial) December 5, 2020
Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.
AirSial’s 2nd Airbus A-320 on the way Sialkot from Goodyear AirPort USA. It landed this morning at Sialkot. #avgeek #BeautifulPakistan @Airbus pic.twitter.com/c6VJTHhYmN— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) December 5, 2020
The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.
Next Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport at the airline's launch.
AirSial: Pakistan’s third private airline ... 12:33 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch Pakistan’s third private airline ...
- PIA removed from EU Commission’s list of banned airlines10:41 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Punjab governor, wife volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
-
- ‘Sprint to Glasgow’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address global ...09:37 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- AirSial's second A320 lands in Sialkot (VIDEO)09:08 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani responds to ‘hair loss’ lawsuit07:50 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Agha Ali celebrates birthday with family07:04 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
-
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020