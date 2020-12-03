AirSial: Pakistan’s third private airline launches on 9th

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially launch Pakistan’s third private airline ‘AirSial’ at Sialkot International Airport an inauguration ceremony on December 9. As per the reports, the premier is likely to address the oath-taking ceremony.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017.

Earlier the flight operations were expected to start in June this year, but got delayed due to the prevailing pandemic. However, the airline is now set to run its first flight in Pakistan by mid-December.

On 27 November, AirSial received the first of three Airbus A320-200s that arrived from Arizona at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The airline has leased them from AerCap which is the biggest independent aircraft leasing company in the world.

AirSial's first Airbus reaches Karachi airport ... 06:20 PM | 29 Nov, 2020 KARACHI – Air Sial’s first of three Airbus A320-200s completed a long delivery flight from Arizona to ...

The initial operation will start from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, and Peshawar with three daily flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad; three weekly flights to Sialkot; and four weekly flights to Peshawar.

Pakistan’s third private airline also eyes to launch international flights in the near future.