Punjab, KP ban indoor dining to curb Covid-19 spike
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on indoor dining at cafeterias and restaurants in a bid to curb the spread of the novel virus.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification which states that all food points will only offer takeaway service, along with dining in open spaces; following the standard precautions and strict implementation of the coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also allowed takeaway and outdoor dining. It has also banned the entry of all kinds of visitors to jails across the province.

Both governments have warned of strict action against the violations. The order has come into force immediately throughout the two provinces.

Earlier Islamabad and Karachi have already imposed a ban on indoor dining. Also, there are more than 5000 areas across the country where a smart lockdown has been imposed.

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 3,499 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, as the number of positive cases has surged to 406,810.

TOP LISTS

