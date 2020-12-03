Turkey confers “Legion of Merit” on Pakistan Naval Chief

KARACHI – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been awarded “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal at a dignified ceremony in Ankara.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on an official visit to Turkey. Upon arrival, the naval chief was presented guard of honour at TNF Headquarters.

Admiral Niazi called on Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces Commander General Yasar Guler at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara. He also called on President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir at Presidency of Defence Industries.

Regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The CNS and Turkish military officials lauded each other’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Admiral Niazi also laid a floral wreath at Ataturk Mausoleum - Ankara, and signed an honour book.