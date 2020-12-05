‘Sprint to Glasgow’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address global climate change event

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the global climate change event scheduled for December 12, on the fifth anniversary of 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The premier, who is invited by British Premier Boris Johnson, will address the summit via a video-link and highlight Pakistan's climate change policies.

He will appraise the attendees on PTI’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, and PM's Green Pakistan initiative.

PM Imran Khan will also discuss building national parks and the country's renewable energy policy.

The Summit is positioned as a “sprint to Glasgow,” where the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is scheduled to take place from 1–12 November 2021.

The event will be held amid signs that the world is off-track to limit global temperature rise and that a carbon-free economy is long overdue.

According to the UN, the event aims to "rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition".

"National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans, as well as COVID recovery plans, new finance commitments and measures to limit global warming to 1.5C."