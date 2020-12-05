‘Beautiful bond’ between Rahim Pardesi's wives sparks online debate
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
‘Beautiful bond’ between Rahim Pardesi's wives sparks online debate
Youtube and social media sensation Rahim Pardesi recently introduced his family to the world for the very first time.

The 31-year-old is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time a few months back with Somia, who is currently expecting and soon they will welcome their baby.

Pictures shared on his Instagram handle show the two women smiling and laughing, enjoying one another’s company.

Rahim Pardesi, a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian, is known for creating characters like Mr Pardesi, Nasreen and ...

Since last month when Pardesi posted a vlog about the friendly bond his two wives share, fans have been sharing their reactions across social media platforms.

On the other hand, a few fans were disappointed over his decision to marry more than one woman:

Some found it simply humorous:

People were also quick to point out the resemblance between Rahim's wife Somia and actress Mansha Pasha:

