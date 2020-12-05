‘Beautiful bond’ between Rahim Pardesi's wives sparks online debate

Youtube and social media sensation Rahim Pardesi recently introduced his family to the world for the very first time.

The 31-year-old is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time a few months back with Somia, who is currently expecting and soon they will welcome their baby.

Pictures shared on his Instagram handle show the two women smiling and laughing, enjoying one another’s company.

Since last month when Pardesi posted a vlog about the friendly bond his two wives share, fans have been sharing their reactions across social media platforms.

On the other hand, a few fans were disappointed over his decision to marry more than one woman:

Some found it simply humorous:

Sumera Rahim and Somia Rahim Both wives of youtuber #RahimPardesi share a beautiful bond.

Yaha ek nahi mil rahe bahi ny 2 sambhal li hain😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/NiIjSO9UyI — Ahsin (@Ahsin7860) December 4, 2020

Sumera Rahim and Somia Rahim Both wives of youtuber #RahimPardesi #MashaAllah



Bechare single kya zeher kha ley ab #singlelife pic.twitter.com/5HfZMo1n5w — Tehreem (@tehreemm06) December 3, 2020

People were also quick to point out the resemblance between Rahim's wife Somia and actress Mansha Pasha:

