PIA removed from EU Commission’s list of banned airlines

ISLAMABAD – The European Union Commission has removed Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) name from list of banned and restricted airlines, reports in local media said on Saturday.

According to the reports, the commission’s website for mobility and transportation has removed the name of PIA from its index of restricted, embargoed, or banned airlines.

However, the ban on Pakistani flights to operate in the European Union territory is intact.

The PIA spokesperson hopes the issue of licensing of pilots will also be resolved soon and the national flag carrier will be allowed to restore operation across Europe.