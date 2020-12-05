‘Accha’ makes it to Cambridge Dictionary
11:39 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Share
LAHORE – The Cambridge Dictionary has picked a new word from Urdu language for its list in a latest update.
Urdu words ‘accha’ has been recongnised by the dictionary, which is usually taken as benchmark of English language.
‘Accha’ has been added as an exclamation word, which has been defined as: “used for showing that you agree with something or understand something”.
Cambridge also said that the word can also be used for showing surprise or happiness.
Here are the examples how the dictionary has used the word in sentence;
Accha, that's good. Go ahead!
"I managed to buy it for half the price." "Accha!"
- Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed team up for new Pak-Turk project11:53 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- ‘Accha’ makes it to Cambridge Dictionary11:39 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Virgin Atlantic launches direct flights for Pakistan next week11:14 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- PIA removed from EU Commission’s list of banned airlines10:41 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Punjab governor, wife volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Jennifer Lopez receives Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award 2020
07:43 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani responds to ‘hair loss’ lawsuit07:50 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Agha Ali celebrates birthday with family07:04 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- ‘Beautiful bond’ between Rahim Pardesi's wives sparks online ...09:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020