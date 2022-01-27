Southern Command War Games: Pakistan Army chief visits Multan Garrison

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Multan Garrison on Thursday where he attended the ongoing session of Southern Command War Games, according to the military's media wing.

The top military commander appreciated the professional acumen and efforts of the participants and emphasized upon the importance of mental and physical preparedness to win over the challenges of future wars.

He endorsed the operational plans and strategies to address the challenges and threats faced in the battlefield.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement says the war games are aimed at reviewing and validating operational plans and manoeuvres against the threat and emerging battle field challenges.

On his arrival, the Army chief was received by Commander Southern Command, Lt General Muhammad Chiragh Haider.