PTI supporter heckles Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Switzerland (VIDEO)

GENEVA – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was met with distasteful welcome in Switzerland, but not without controversy. CM Maryam’s visit took dramatic turn when supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, chanted slogans upon her arrival.

As Maryam Nawaz stepped off a building and was leaving in a car with group, a group of PTI supporters including a woman gathered outside her location and began chanting slogans aimed at discrediting her leadership.

The protesters specifically targeted her with chants referencing the controversial Form 47, a document related to 2024 general elections, which PTI claims have been manipulated.

“Form 47, Form 47!” the protesters repeatedly shouted, a reference to PTI’s ongoing campaign against alleged electoral fraud and irregularities. The slogan has become a hallmark of PTI’s accusations that the elections were rigged, with the party demanding transparency and accountability from the government.

Despite disruption, Maryam Nawaz remained composed, as she left without responding to the matter. This protest comes amid a growing political divide in Pakistan, with tensions between the ruling PML-N and PTI continuing to escalate.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is in Geneva for throat surgery as she visited with other members for medical treatment late.