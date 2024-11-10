Six militants killed as Pak security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR – Pakistani armed forces gunned down six militants and wounded three others in an intense gunfight near the Pak-Afghan border, ISPR said on Sunday.

The fierce encounter took place on Friday night in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan when group of militants attempted to infiltrate into the Mir Ali region.

Security forces swiftly engaged attackers, resulting in a gun battle, and after an exchange of several rounds, six militants were killed and three were injured, while the remaining assailants retreated back into Afghanistan.

The recent incident follows similar operation on November 4, when five militants were killed in the Khumrang area of South Waziristan after security forces intercepted group of infiltrators attempting to cross the border.

ISPR reiterated its call for stronger action from the Afghan interim government to prevent militants from using Afghan territory as launchpad for cross-border attacks against Pakistan.

In another development, local authorities in Upper South Waziristan successfully negotiated with families affected by a mortar attack in Shakai, which tragically claimed lives of several children. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of civilians in conflict zones.

Pakistani military continues to maintain vigilance along the porous border with Afghanistan, combating insurgent activities that threaten regional security.