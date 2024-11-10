Toxic smog prompts Colleges, Universities closures in Lahore

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab are likely to shut down universities to save students from toxic air pollution, that continues to raise serious health concerns.

On Sunday, Lahore again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities with air quality reaching hazardous levels. Air Quality Index (AQI) touched an alarming 900, with thick haze of smog enveloped the city, reducing visibility and creating challenging conditions for commuters.

Thousands are visiting hospitals on a daily basis for respiratory and cardiac-related illnesses, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as children and elderly. Amid deteriorating air quality, health authorities advised residents to stay indoors.

The provincial authorities already closed schools and colleges in Lahore, and other campuses to remain shut until November 17. Furthermore, parks, recreational areas, and playgrounds in Lahore have been closed to limit public exposure to smog.

The government also implemented traffic restrictions, including a ban on heavy vehicles entering Lahore on weekends and a midnight entry allowance for regular traffic during the week.