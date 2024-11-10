Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Toxic smog prompts Colleges, Universities closures in Lahore

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab are likely to shut down universities to save students from toxic air pollution, that continues to raise serious health concerns.

On Sunday, Lahore again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities with air quality reaching hazardous levels. Air Quality Index (AQI) touched an alarming 900, with thick haze of smog enveloped the city, reducing visibility and creating challenging conditions for commuters.

Thousands are visiting hospitals on a daily basis for respiratory and cardiac-related illnesses, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as children and elderly. Amid deteriorating air quality, health authorities advised residents to stay indoors.

The provincial authorities already closed schools and colleges in Lahore, and other campuses to remain shut until November 17. Furthermore, parks, recreational areas, and playgrounds in Lahore have been closed to limit public exposure to smog.

The government also implemented traffic restrictions, including a ban on heavy vehicles entering Lahore on weekends and a midnight entry allowance for regular traffic during the week.

Punjab govt shuts down public spaces amid smog crisis

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 10 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.9
Euro EUR 297.25 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 184.35 186.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.05 202.45
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.85 905.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 316.79 319.59
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search