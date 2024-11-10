Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

COAS Asim Munir calls for unified efforts against terrorism after Quetta blast

Coas Asim Munir Urges Unity For Success Against Terrorism After Quetta Blast

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to defeat terrorism with united efforts, as he visited Balochistan after Quetta Railway Station Blast.

In a statement, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism after the devastating suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station that claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left 56 others injured.

General Munir attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Quetta Garrison. The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan’s Governor and Chief Minister, provincial ministers, as well as a host of military and civilian officials.

COAs emphasised that acts of terrorism would never be tolerated and vowed that the mission to eradicate terrorism would continue with full national resolve. The fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, alongside the combined efforts of our military and civil institutions, COAS stated.

After attending funeral, Gen Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he interacted with the injured victims of the blast. Many of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion, which occurred as around 200 passengers were waiting on the platform.

The explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, struck railway station just before the arrival of the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. The attack killed over two dozen people, including five railway staff, security personnel, and several passengers. Among the dead was a woman, and the rest of the casualties were mostly security and railway workers.

The explosion also left 56 others wounded, with many in critical condition. The injured were transported to Quetta Civil Hospital, where emergency measures were put in place. Sources reported that the bombing occurred during a busy period at the station, when passengers were preparing to board the train.

Red alert issued at all railway stations across Pakistan following Quetta blast

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 10 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.9
Euro EUR 297.25 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 184.35 186.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.05 202.45
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.85 905.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 316.79 319.59
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search