COAS Asim Munir calls for unified efforts against terrorism after Quetta blast

QUETTA – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to defeat terrorism with united efforts, as he visited Balochistan after Quetta Railway Station Blast.

In a statement, COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance against terrorism after the devastating suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station that claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left 56 others injured.

General Munir attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs at Quetta Garrison. The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan’s Governor and Chief Minister, provincial ministers, as well as a host of military and civilian officials.

COAs emphasised that acts of terrorism would never be tolerated and vowed that the mission to eradicate terrorism would continue with full national resolve. The fight against terrorism requires the steadfast support of all Pakistanis, alongside the combined efforts of our military and civil institutions, COAS stated.

After attending funeral, Gen Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he interacted with the injured victims of the blast. Many of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion, which occurred as around 200 passengers were waiting on the platform.

The explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, struck railway station just before the arrival of the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. The attack killed over two dozen people, including five railway staff, security personnel, and several passengers. Among the dead was a woman, and the rest of the casualties were mostly security and railway workers.

The explosion also left 56 others wounded, with many in critical condition. The injured were transported to Quetta Civil Hospital, where emergency measures were put in place. Sources reported that the bombing occurred during a busy period at the station, when passengers were preparing to board the train.