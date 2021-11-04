Screening test schedule for CSS 2022 exam announced

10:32 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Screening test schedule for CSS 2022 exam announced
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission will conduct a screening test prior to the written CSS competitive examination in February next year.

Special Assistant on Establishment Division Shehzad Arbab revealed it while addressing a press conference along with Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (retired) Captain Zahid Saeed on Thursday.

Arbab said that preliminary test is aimed at filtering and bringing in serious candidates and to reduce examination cycle from twenty to twelve months. He said it will be a knowledge based test.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FPSC said screening test will not be counted as a chance for CSS.

He said the test will comprise two hundred Multiple Choice Questions having one mark each and the duration to attempt the test will be two hundred minutes.

Last month, the federal government gave approval for hold screening test prior to the written examination of CSS. 

2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 ... 09:38 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the result of Competitive ...

More From This Category
Ombudsperson orders dismissal of Pemra DG from ...
08:05 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
COP26: UK join hands with Pakistan to fight ...
06:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Only one Pakistani university makes it to ...
05:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
India misleading world by portraying false sense ...
05:32 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Punjab approves summary to lift ban on TLP: ...
07:10 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
PM Imran interacts with foreign envoys to discuss ...
02:16 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce rumours
09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr