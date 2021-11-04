Screening test schedule for CSS 2022 exam announced

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission will conduct a screening test prior to the written CSS competitive examination in February next year.

Special Assistant on Establishment Division Shehzad Arbab revealed it while addressing a press conference along with Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (retired) Captain Zahid Saeed on Thursday.

Arbab said that preliminary test is aimed at filtering and bringing in serious candidates and to reduce examination cycle from twenty to twelve months. He said it will be a knowledge based test.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FPSC said screening test will not be counted as a chance for CSS.

He said the test will comprise two hundred Multiple Choice Questions having one mark each and the duration to attempt the test will be two hundred minutes.

Last month, the federal government gave approval for hold screening test prior to the written examination of CSS.