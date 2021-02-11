2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 – Check Result here
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the result of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2021 written part.
According to the official figures released today, a total of 39,650 candidates applied for the exam while only 17,240 students appeared for the written examination out of which only 364 managed to pass.
The passing percentage is only 2.11%, which is higher than the passing percentage of last year which was 2.03%.
Now as per FPSC’s policy, the successful candidates will go through Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce (Interview) after which the successful candidates will get an allocation in various departments based on the final merit.
Successful candidates would be allocated to as many as 12 occupational groups of the superior services based on the merit decided by FPSC; the process would take more than 6 months.
Here is the complete list of successful candidates;
Competitive Examination (CSS) 2021 - Written Part Result 😊— Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) September 30, 2021
1/2https://t.co/XElE8U1pmD
Congratulations to all passed candidates and best wishes for next phase. pic.twitter.com/dWqGmm6rjS
Competitive Examination (CSS) 2021 - Written Part Result 😊— Federal Public Service Commission Updates (@FPSC_Islamabad) September 30, 2021
2/2https://t.co/XElE8U1pmD
Congratulations to all passed candidates and best wishes for next phase. https://t.co/oefh0KfEvX pic.twitter.com/WF6vtwxn44
CSS 2020 – Sana Ramchand becomes Pakistan's ... 09:46 PM | 7 May, 2021
Dr Sana Ramchand, who has successfully passed the CSS 2020 Exam, is the country's first Hindu woman to be appointed as ...
- Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs4 to Rs127.3 per litre11:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- COAS Bajwa meets UAE’s Deputy Supreme Commander Mohamed bin Zayed10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Karachi monuments illuminated to celebrate World Heart Day10:31 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- 2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 – Check Result here09:38 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- India to participate in anti-terror exercise in Pakistan09:32 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities react to news of cinemas' reopening in eight cities of ...05:07 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's unseen loved-up clicks go viral04:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ‘Kangna’ sets internet ...03:54 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021