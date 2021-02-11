2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 – Check Result here

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the result of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2021 written part.

According to the official figures released today, a total of 39,650 candidates applied for the exam while only 17,240 students appeared for the written examination out of which only 364 managed to pass.

The passing percentage is only 2.11%, which is higher than the passing percentage of last year which was 2.03%.

Now as per FPSC’s policy, the successful candidates will go through Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce (Interview) after which the successful candidates will get an allocation in various departments based on the final merit.

Successful candidates would be allocated to as many as 12 occupational groups of the superior services based on the merit decided by FPSC; the process would take more than 6 months.

Here is the complete list of successful candidates;

