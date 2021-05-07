CSS 2020 – Sana Ramchand becomes Pakistan's first assistant commissioner from Hindu community
09:46 PM | 7 May, 2021
CSS 2020 – Sana Ramchand becomes Pakistan's first assistant commissioner from Hindu community
Dr Sana Ramchand, who has successfully passed the CSS 2020 Exam, is the country's first Hindu woman to be appointed as an Assistant Commissioner.

Talking to a local news outlet, Dr Sana revealed she is happy with her success but says she isn't surprised because she has become accustomed to success since childhood.

"I have always been one of the top students in school, college and FCPS exams, so I expected to succeed in CSS as well."

While delving into details about how she prepared, Ramchand reveals she prepared for the exam in a room without any help but practised for the interview at a welfare CSS corner set up near her home in Karachi.

The female candidates' have definitely outdone themselves as the final results of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020 saw women outshining.

Shazia Ishaq has become the first PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) officer from Chitral, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year. Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.

According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.

