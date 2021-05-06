#CSS2020: Shazia Ishaq becomes first PSP officer from Chitral
Share
LAHORE – As female candidates shine in the final results of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020, Shazia Ishaq has become the first PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) officer from Chitral, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
This was revealed by a Twitter user saying: “After our first woman senator, now we have our first PSP officer from #Chitral. Shazia Ishaq qualified CSS’20 and has been allocated at Police Service of #Pakistan. There is absolutely NOTHING Chitrali women can’t do”.
After our first woman senator, now we have our first PSP officer from #Chitral. Shazia Ishaq qualified CSS’20 and has been allocated at Police Service of #Pakistan. There is absolutely NOTHING Chitrali women can’t do 🙅♀️ pic.twitter.com/H1PMRk89FD— Benazir Samad (@BenazirMirSamad) May 6, 2021
Shazia Ishaq, whose roll number is 37481, has been placed at 199 spot in the list shared by the Federal Public Service Commission.
Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit and decided to pursue her career in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).
The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year.
Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.
According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.
The body has recommended 221 candidates, including 142 male candidates and 79 female candidates, for appointment after viva-voce.
All recommended candidates have been directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, for further correspondence.
Maheen Hassan tops CSS 2020 – Check Final ... 05:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the final results of Competitive ...
- #CSS2020: Shazia Ishaq becomes first PSP officer from Chitral09:38 PM | 6 May, 2021
- PM Imran announces funeral grant for overseas Pakistanis08:46 PM | 6 May, 2021
-
- First pictures of prime suspect in British woman's murder in Pakistan ...07:54 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Father declares Haniya Khan ‘mentally unstable’ after she creates ...07:12 PM | 6 May, 2021
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern plans summer wedding03:45 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle to COVID-1903:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Javeria Abbasi reveals ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi is also her ...04:32 PM | 6 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021