#CSS2020: Shazia Ishaq becomes first PSP officer from Chitral

09:38 PM | 6 May, 2021
#CSS2020: Shazia Ishaq becomes first PSP officer from Chitral
Share

LAHORE – As female candidates shine in the final results of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020, Shazia Ishaq has become the first PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) officer from Chitral, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This was revealed by a Twitter user saying: “After our first woman senator, now we have our first PSP officer from #Chitral. Shazia Ishaq qualified CSS’20 and has been allocated at Police Service of #Pakistan. There is absolutely NOTHING Chitrali women can’t do”.

Shazia Ishaq, whose roll number is 37481, has been placed at 199 spot in the list shared by the Federal Public Service Commission.

Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit and decided to pursue her career in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year.

Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.

According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.

The body has recommended 221 candidates, including 142 male candidates and 79 female candidates, for appointment after viva-voce.

All recommended candidates have been directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, for further correspondence.

Maheen Hassan tops CSS 2020 – Check Final ... 05:48 PM | 6 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the final results of Competitive ...

More From This Category
PM Imran announces funeral grant for overseas ...
08:46 PM | 6 May, 2021
Indian forces kill three youth in occupied Kashmir
08:27 PM | 6 May, 2021
First pictures of prime suspect in British ...
07:54 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistan allows use of airspace by Canadian plane ...
05:53 PM | 6 May, 2021
Maheen Hassan tops CSS 2020 – Check Final ...
05:48 PM | 6 May, 2021
Passenger escapes Karachi airport quarantine ...
05:27 PM | 6 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Father declares Haniya Khan ‘mentally unstable’ after she creates ruckus outside ...
07:12 PM | 6 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr