CSS2020: Shazia Ishaq becomes first PSP officer from Chitral

LAHORE – As female candidates shine in the final results of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020, Shazia Ishaq has become the first PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) officer from Chitral, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This was revealed by a Twitter user saying: “After our first woman senator, now we have our first PSP officer from #Chitral. Shazia Ishaq qualified CSS’20 and has been allocated at Police Service of #Pakistan. There is absolutely NOTHING Chitrali women can’t do”.

Shazia Ishaq, whose roll number is 37481, has been placed at 199 spot in the list shared by the Federal Public Service Commission.

Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit and decided to pursue her career in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year.

Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.

According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.

The body has recommended 221 candidates, including 142 male candidates and 79 female candidates, for appointment after viva-voce.

All recommended candidates have been directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, for further correspondence.