Maheen Hassan tops CSS 2020 – Check Final Result here
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday announced the final results of Competitive Examination for Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020.
Maheen Hassan, a female candidate with roll number 22007, has topped the CSS 2020 on general merit and decided to pursue her career in Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).
The passing percentage is only 1.962%, which is less than the passing percentage of last year.
Out of 374 candidates who cleared the written exams, 12 aspirants failed viva-voce.
CE-2020 Final Result Press Note 06-05-2021 by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd
According to FPSC, 226 male candidates and 138 female candidates passed the CSS written examinations.
The body has recommended 221 candidates, including 142 male candidates and 79 female candidates, for appointment after viva-voce.
Many Congratulations to Maheen Hassan, who has topped CSS-2020 Examination. @ZobiaKhurshid 😊❣️#CSS2020 #CSS pic.twitter.com/1XUjjwxvdZ— Zara Ali 🇵🇰 (@ZaraAli_Tweets) May 6, 2021
All recommended candidates have been directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, for further correspondence.
