Sindh govt officials caught lying during CM Murad's surprise visit
12:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
KARACHI - Employees of the Sindh Secretariat were caught red-handed laying openly to save their bosses by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during his surprise visit. 

When Shah reached the secretariat he found numbers of officials including officers absent from the office. The chief minister expressed anger over the attitude of the official staff. 

The CM when inquired about Secretary Labour Rashid Solang, who was not present in the office at that time, he was told that the officer was in Larkana on an official visit.

But, the lie by the staff was exposed when Solangi entered the office after a while. At that, the chief minister commented: "You were in Larkana and now how you reached office instantly".

Shah also made surprise visit to offices of local government where secretary concerned Roshan Sheikh and his staff were absent. When the officials were asked about Sheikh, he was told that the secretary had gone to attend a meeting called by chief secretary. 

However, the CM staff confirmed that the chief secretary was not scheduled to hold any meeting today, exposing the lie. 

The chief minister has ordered action against absent officers. 

