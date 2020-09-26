PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for trusting national carrier again
KARACHI – President and CEO of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, who miraculously survived deadly PIA plane crash earlier this year, has opted to travel by the national carrier to express his trust on it.
Masud took a flight from Karachi to Lahore, which happens to be his first travel by air since the crash, on Saturday.
PIA CEO Arshad Malik welcomed the survivor at the airport and thanked him for "trusting and supporting" PIA again despite the tragic incident, which claimed over 90 lives.
"With your trust and confidence, we commit to achieve the hallmark of excellence with our hardwork and professionalism, and with your continuous support and patronage," tweeted PIA.
Indebted to @zafar_masud for trusting and supporting #PIA. With your trust and confidence, we commit to achieve the hallmark of excellence with our hardwork and professionalism, and with your continuous support and patronage. PK304/26SEP pic.twitter.com/emeBoeum75— PIA (@Official_PIA) September 26, 2020
On Friday, Masud announced on Twitter that he was looking forward to “flying again tomorrow for the first time post my air crash with @Official_PIA, our national asset”.
Looking forward to flying again tomorrow for the first time post my air crash with @Official_PIA, our national asset. We must support it and work towards it’s revival and improvement. I wish to support it all out for it’s restructuring. 1/3 #PIA— Zafar Masud (@zafar_masud) September 25, 2020
“We must support it and work towards it’s revival and improvement. I wish to support it all out for it’s restructuring,” he added.
“Hope to see it regaining it's former glory. This is important for faith and confidence of people in our own asset but also for my own self, to overcome the fear of travel, and that also on the same airline that I had suffered the accident,” he wrote in another tweet.
Masud was one of the only two survivors of the PIA's Lahore-Karachi flight which crashed in Model Colony in Karachi in May. 97 people were martyred in the incident.
