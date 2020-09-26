PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for trusting national carrier again
Web Desk
10:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for trusting national carrier again
Share

KARACHI – President and CEO of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, who miraculously survived deadly PIA plane crash earlier this year, has opted to travel by the national carrier to express his trust on it. 

Masud took a flight from Karachi to Lahore, which happens to be his first travel by air since the crash, on Saturday. 

PIA CEO Arshad Malik welcomed the survivor at the airport and thanked him for "trusting and supporting" PIA again despite the tragic incident, which claimed over 90 lives.

"With your trust and confidence, we commit to achieve the hallmark of excellence with our hardwork and professionalism, and with your continuous support and patronage," tweeted PIA.

On Friday, Masud announced on Twitter that he was looking forward to “flying again tomorrow for the first time post my air crash with @Official_PIA, our national asset”. 

“We must support it and work towards it’s revival and improvement.  I wish to support it all out for it’s restructuring,” he added. 

“Hope to see it regaining it's former glory. This is important for faith and  confidence of people in our own asset but also for my own self,  to overcome the fear of travel, and that also on the same airline that I had suffered the accident,” he wrote in another tweet.

Masud was one of the only two survivors of the PIA's Lahore-Karachi flight which crashed in Model Colony in Karachi in May. 97 people were martyred in the incident.

More From This Category
Ministers, bureaucrats’ meetings with military ...
10:18 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen ...
09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on ...
11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over ...
10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal ...
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Dominic Purcell hints ‘Prison Break 6’ is on the way
07:07 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr