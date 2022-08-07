Ahead of Independence Day, Pakistani youth hoisted national flag 75-meter under Aegean Sea
07:41 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Ahead of Independence Day, Pakistani youth hoisted national flag 75-meter under Aegean Sea
ATHENS – A Pakistani youth celebrated the diamond jubilee of Independence in a unique way as he hoisted the flag under the Aegean Sea for 75 minutes.

Ishraq Nazir, the Pakistani Journalist in Greece, stayed underwater for 75 minutes carrying the green flag and waving in the underwater world. He also paid tribute to martyrs of the Pakistan Army who laid their lives for the country.

He now hopes that this flag hoisting attempt will convey the message to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

The overseas Pakistani earlier dived from the plane carrying the Pakistani flag on independence day eve.

Meanwhile, his tribute comes as preparations are in full swing across Pakistan to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence on August 14.

