Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone's choice of saree leaves netizens divided

If the famous Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan had to hire two brand ambassadors for life, Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone would be the ultimate choice as both actresses were recently spotted wearing a similar black saree ensemble.

The Lollywood and Bollywood divas had the internet in polarising opinions.

Both ladies donned the same outfit and just when Padukone was snapped by the paparazzi and media in the gorgeous saree, Khan opted for the same attire by Manan with a tweaked blouse, sweetheart neckline and long sleeves for the premiere of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad in Lahore.

The Hamsafar actress paired her hairdo with a neat bun, and her face glowing with dewy makeup and understated earrings.

On the other hand, the Piku star donned the black sequin saree with intricate details, lace and a sequin blouse. With a neat bun hairdo, Deepika looked posh with glossy lips and dewy skin. The Pathaan star was snapped at an event after showing up at Manish Malhotra's fashion show.

With both ladies swooning their millions of fans, the internet has yet to decide who donned the outfit. Nevertheless, netizens are smitten by the style statements of the divas.

Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actress having blockbusters like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chapaak and many others to her credit.

Mahira Khan on the other hand is the queen of Pakistan's television industry with her blockbuster debut drama Hamsafar and Bollywood debut Raees opposite Sharukh Khan.

