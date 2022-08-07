Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone's choice of saree leaves netizens divided

Noor Fatima
08:26 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone's choice of saree leaves netizens divided
Source: File Photo
Share

If the famous Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan had to hire two brand ambassadors for life, Mahira Khan and Deepika Padukone would be the ultimate choice as both actresses were recently spotted wearing a similar black saree ensemble.

The Lollywood and Bollywood divas had the internet in polarising opinions.

Both ladies donned the same outfit and just when Padukone was snapped by the paparazzi and media in the gorgeous saree, Khan opted for the same attire by Manan with a tweaked blouse, sweetheart neckline and long sleeves for the premiere of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad in Lahore.

The Hamsafar actress paired her hairdo with a neat bun, and her face glowing with dewy makeup and understated earrings.

On the other hand, the Piku star donned the black sequin saree with intricate details, lace and a sequin blouse. With a neat bun hairdo, Deepika looked posh with glossy lips and dewy skin. The Pathaan star was snapped at an event after showing up at Manish Malhotra's fashion show.

With both ladies swooning their millions of fans, the internet has yet to decide who donned the outfit. Nevertheless, netizens are smitten by the style statements of the divas.

Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actress having blockbusters like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chapaak and many others to her credit.

Mahira Khan on the other hand is the queen of Pakistan's television industry with her blockbuster debut drama Hamsafar and Bollywood debut Raees opposite Sharukh Khan.  

Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos 11:01 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

KARACHI - Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy expensive ... 01:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, purchased a sea-view apartment in Mumbai's ...

More From This Category
Here's the first teaser for web series on Fatima ...
06:24 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Usman Mukhtar's wife tells why he's disappeared ...
09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Sakina Samo's directorial debut to hit cinemas ...
03:51 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the ...
03:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Sarah Khan and Talha Chahour to share screen in ...
02:44 PM | 7 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah reveals secret behind her weight loss ...
02:00 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's the first teaser for web series on Fatima Jinnah starring Sajal Aly
06:24 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr