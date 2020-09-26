Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI – A soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid Indian troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kot Katera sector on Saturday.
During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Frazier, age 34 years resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad embraced shahadat, fighting valiantly in the line of duty, said ISPR in a press release.
It added that Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material.
On September 23, two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred after Indian forces resorted to firing in Dewa sector.
