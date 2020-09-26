Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC
Web Desk
11:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI – A soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid Indian troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kot Katera sector on Saturday.

During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Dil Frazier, age 34 years resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad embraced shahadat, fighting valiantly in the line of duty, said ISPR in a press release. 

It added that Pakistan army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material.

On September 23, two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred after Indian forces resorted to firing in Dewa sector. 

More From This Category
All Sindh schools including pre-primary reopen ...
09:55 AM | 28 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes World Tourism Day with focus on ...
11:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Hindus demand Pakistan take India to ICJ over ...
10:05 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pakistan backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia must stop ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Faisalabad Police committee to probe Talal ...
08:57 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Afghanistan's Abdullah due in Pakistan tomorrow
07:27 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Dominic Purcell hints ‘Prison Break 6’ is on the way
07:07 PM | 27 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr