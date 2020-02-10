Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in Karachi
12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
KARACHI - seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in Karachi to administer vaccine drops to children on Monday morning.
According to media details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the drive during which 2.3 million children below five years age will be administered vaccine drops.
The Sindh Chief Minister on this occasion appealed the parents to extend full cooperation to health department to administer vaccine drops to children.
