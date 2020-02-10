Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in Karachi
Web Desk
12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in Karachi to administer vaccine drops to children on Monday morning.

According to media details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the drive during which 2.3 million children below five years age will be administered vaccine drops.

The Sindh Chief Minister on this occasion appealed the parents to extend full cooperation to health department to administer vaccine drops to children.

More From This Category
Seven-day polio eradication campaign begins in ...
12:52 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Sindh govt officials caught lying during CM ...
12:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
LHC issues stay order against conversion of Ishaq ...
12:32 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
German woman denied entry into Pakistan
11:57 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
Former TTP spokesman Ehsan Ullah Ehsan claims ...
11:46 AM | 10 Feb, 2020
PM Imran calls key meeting of spokespersons today
11:08 AM | 10 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's what Hamza Ali Abbasi has to say about Zindagi Tamasha's ban
01:26 PM | 10 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr